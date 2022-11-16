featured web only Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022 Nov 16, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save This booking report was provided by the Walker County Sheriff's Office. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now Ann Coulter: A nation rejoices! A humiliating defeat for Trump Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 More truck bids cancelled by Catoosa County Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Thursday, Nov. 10, to Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 Walker County voters say 'yes' to package sale of liquor Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Booneville board overrides mayor's veto of pay cut 1 hr ago Southern Cultured Creamery: Pontotoc couple opens dairy specializing in milk, cheese 1 hr ago Hawaii plays huge role in Tupelo transplant's cooking 1 hr ago Snackbar chef at Reed's Thursday for book-signing 1 hr ago Puttanesca sauce still top-notch 1 hr ago