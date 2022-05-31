featured web only Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Tuesday, May 31, 2022 May 31, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save This booking report was provided by the Walker County Sheriff's Office. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now Election results for the May 24 general primary in Walker and Catoosa counties Moore wins Senate District 53 seat Walker County mother convicted of involuntary manslaughter; DA says mom was high on drugs while 22-month-old daughter died in car SOFTBALL: Ridgeland seniors set to team up again in east Tennessee Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Wednesday, May 25, 2022 Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Veterans and family members turn out to honor Vietnam War veterans on Memorial Day 44 min ago Senior Citizens FDs: This NBFC offers special fixed deposits at 7.45% interest rate 44 min ago Zigii partners Decentro to launch co-branded prepaid cards 45 min ago Lady Panthers hold off Cards in championship 45 min ago Deposit-Hancock rolls to Class D title with 19-4 win 46 min ago