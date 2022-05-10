featured web only Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Tuesday, May 10, 2022 May 10, 2022 10 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save This booking report was provided by the Walker County Sheriff's Office. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now David Carroll: I have breaking news Man convicted of rape, child molestation in Walker County sentenced to life Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Friday, May 6, 2022 Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Thursday, May 5, 2022 BASEBALL: Region 6-AAA named All-Region teams Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Virus cases expected to subside when students leave for summer 57 min ago Dr. Arsine Oshagan, educator, Armenian community leader, and management consultant firm executive, has died at 80 1 hr ago Charges forwarded in Pullman animal hoarding case 58 min ago Scooters may be deployed in Moscow 58 min ago Carroll County students to protest school board's decision to remove pride flags, other 'political' symbols 58 min ago