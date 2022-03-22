featured web only Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Tuesday, March 22, 2022 Mar 22, 2022 27 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save This booking report was provided by the Walker County Sheriff's Office. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now VOLLEYBALL: Lee set to play beach volleyball at EKU David Carroll: Is Facebook fading away? Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Thursday, March 17, 2022 Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Wednesday, March 16, 2022 GHSA could be headed back to six classifications in 2024 Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories City of Greeley offering ash tree treatment program as invasive beetles inch closer to community 22 min ago Delivery driver suspected of running over foot of man he was delivering to in Longmont 22 min ago High of 46 with a chance of afternoon snow today in Longmont 22 min ago Grand Forks robotics teams win awards at state competition 23 min ago Horrific details emerge in death of Merced child, 8. Alleged killer still on the run 24 min ago