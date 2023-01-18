featured web only Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2022 Jan 18, 2023 24 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save This booking report was provided by the Walker County Sheriff's Office. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now Georgia collects $3.2 billion in property tax for December Catoosa Magistrate Court reducing judges by one Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023 Calling all Catoosa County middle and high school artists: design a local mural Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2023 Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Traverse City St. Francis tops Charlevoix 52-25 in sibling rivalry game 20 min ago Prep Roundup: Sabres dominate Leland 56-28; Nausadis scores 23 to lead Glads to third straight win 20 min ago 'It makes it appear that there's no hope.' The impact of Macon's murder trial delays 20 min ago XBB1.5 Covid variant: Most common symptoms in kids 25 min ago A second genocide of Armenians is happening. Will the US government put an end to it? 24 min ago