featured web only Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2023 Jan 11, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save This booking report was provided by the Walker County Sheriff's Office. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Friday, Dec. 6, to Sunday, Dec. 8, 2023 Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Thursday, Dec. 5, 2023 Jonah’s Auto Service to pick up mantle of Wilson’s service station in LaFayette Park and playground for all abilities coming to Ringgold Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023 Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories No Mega Millions winner: Jackpot now $1.35 billion, 2nd largest in Mega Millions history 1 hr ago Gretchen's table: Homemade tomato soup with cheesy croutons 1 hr ago Music From The 412 debuts as an all-Pittsburgh music video channel 1 hr ago Whatcom volunteers drain water, improve corners, remove obstacles from Radical Dragon 1 hr ago Social media video shows Bellingham homeless camp that burned 1 hr ago