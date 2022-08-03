featured web only Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022 Aug 3, 2022 33 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save This booking report was provided by the Walker County Sheriff's Office. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now Rossville man shot, dies at hospital Hospital war has Catoosa, Walker, Dade residents on the offensive: Northwest Georgia Hospital Coalition launching media blitz for new hospital to serve the three counties Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Thursday, July 28, 2022 Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Wednesday, July 27, 2022 Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Monday, Aug. 1, 2022 Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Former SMU football player to build apartments, retail space in southern Dallas 1 hr ago Collin College slammed with fourth lawsuit alleging hostile work environment 1 hr ago What to know about snakes in the Dallas-Fort Worth area during increased summer activity 1 hr ago Mike Preston: Ravens fourth-round rookie CB Jalyn Armour-Davis’ attitude isn’t just mature. It’s refreshing. | COMMENTARY 1 hr ago Bellator 286, with Patricio Pitbull and AJ McKee, set for Oct. 1 in Long Beach 1 hr ago