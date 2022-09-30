featured web only Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 39 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save This booking report was provided by the Walker County Sheriff's Office. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now Armuchee farming community readies to aid one of its own Georgia bracing for Hurricane Ian Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Friday, Sept. 23, to Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's husband files for divorce Ann Coulter: Show us the way, rich liberals! Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories What we know about trauma's effect on our health, and how people can recover 1 hr ago Thousands still can't get internet access. Will broadband funding help? 1 hr ago The Beagle School celebrates 50 years of play-based education 1 hr ago Jurors to deliberate fate of minister on trial for killing 4-year-old foster child 1 hr ago Bethany Jean Clement: 6 more recent Seattle restaurant closures -- plus 2 promising change-ups 1 hr ago