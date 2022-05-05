featured web only Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Thursday, May 5, 2022 May 5, 2022 12 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save This booking report was provided by the Walker County Sheriff's Office. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now FOOTBALL: Two more Ringgold Tigers set to play in college BASEBALL: Region 6-AAA named All-Region teams BASEBALL: Wells find his fit with Bryan College Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Thursday, April 28, 2022 State gives green light for new hospital in Catoosa County Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Northwest Straits Foundation to retrieve derelict crab pots 19 min ago Two women arrested in April 4 shooting in Skagit County 20 min ago A new space age: Vancouver eyes changing downtown parking strategiesSubscriber Exclusive 20 min ago Vancouver police chief hopefuls make their case 20 min ago Clark County Sheriff's Office offers sign-on bonuses for deputiesFree 20 min ago