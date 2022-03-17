featured web only Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Thursday, March 17, 2022 Mar 17, 2022 41 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save This booking report was provided by the Walker County Sheriff's Office. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now VOLLEYBALL: Lee set to play beach volleyball at EKU Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Friday, March 11, 2022 Susan Darling Memorial Scholarship program established Walker County Sheriff's Office report: Feb. 7-13, 2022 Elliot Pierce: New spending and expanded government proposed in Walker County: A big — expensive — reorganization and expansion of two departments was proposed by Shannon Whitfield Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories North Marion falls to top-seeded Tigers' fierce defense 51 min ago GOLDEN PERFORMANCE: Gedney wins New England Golden Gloves crown, will compete at Nationals in August 51 min ago Mom's advice sparked Haraway to big finish 51 min ago Nevada man pleads guilty to 2019 assault on another Southwest Airlines passenger 58 min ago After 250 Afghan refugee arrivals in Cedar Rapids, case worker reflects on new neighbors 57 min ago