featured web only Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Thursday, June 30, 2022 Jul 1, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save This booking report was provided by the Walker County Sheriff's Office. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now Tourism to Chickamauga & Chattanooga National Military Park creates $78,685,000 in economic benefits; report shows visitor spending supports 881 jobs in local economy Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Friday-Sunday, June 24-26, 2022 Baileigh Pitts - Catoosa County Girls' Athlete of the Year Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Tuesday, June 28, 2022 SWIMMING: Sharks qualify for next month's state meet Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Chicago Near West police officer shot, condition unknown 26 min ago One killed in shooting inside a Parlier home. Search for gunman underway in Fresno County 28 min ago Possible weekend showers, hights in the hgh 70's for most of the weekend! 29 min ago Yankees have learned from past seasons how important every win is 31 min ago Fort Worth school district students post gains in math, reading on state STAAR test 34 min ago