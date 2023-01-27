featured web only Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Thursday, Jan. 26, 2022 Jan 27, 2023 36 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save This booking report was provided by the Walker County Sheriff's Office. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now BASKETBALL: Bowman breaks LFO scoring record in win over Gordon Lee FOOTBALL: Austin Crisp named new head football coach at Ringgold Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Monday, Jan. 23, 2023 BASKETBALL: LaFayette sweeps drama-filled twinbill at Gordon Lee Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories High School Hoops Insider, Jan. 27 43 min ago Roundup: Decatur Heritage boys overwhelm West End 43 min ago Booneville, Starkville lead list of state title contenders 43 min ago Dealing with a fallen or damaged fence in Modesto? Here's what you should know 43 min ago New state reps from area 'alarmed' at long recess 51 min ago