featured web only Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023 Feb 10, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save This booking report was provided by the Walker County Sheriff's Office. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Friday, Feb. 3, to Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023 Ann Coulter: Hey! Where'd all the browns go? Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Monday, Feb. 6, 2023 Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023 Dynamic duo: Lamar and Mary Agnes Fine of Chickamauga publish fourth book in series Latest e-Edition Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Suspect charged with gun possession, assaulting officers 1 hr ago Dispatches from Douglas County: Possible school consolidation, vintage finds and a potential new SHS sport 1 hr ago Man arrested after victim IDs him as assailant 1 hr ago EDITORIAL: Hushing up disaster issues only makes them worse 1 hr ago EDITORIAL: If politics is going to be dumb, at least let it do no harm 1 hr ago