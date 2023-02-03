featured web only Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023 Feb 3, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save This booking report was provided by the Walker County Sheriff's Office. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now Dozens confront Catoosa zoning officials in ongoing conflict over backyard chickens Ossoff goes to bat for two proposed land preservation projects in Georgia Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Friday, Jan. 27, to Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023 Six overdoses, including three deaths, in Walker, Catoosa counties in two days Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Monday, Jan. 30, 2023 Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Swayze Field might need a bigger batter's eye sooner than later 1 hr ago 'Wraparound' services helping homeless 1 hr ago Schultz, Broderick combine for 51 points in Traverse City Christian's 76-61 win over Central Lake 1 hr ago Prep roundup: Traverse City St. Francis tops Grayling ahead of Northern Michigan Showcase; Cadillac stays undefeated in Big North 1 hr ago Macon cop allegedly discussed ongoing homicide case, jail security with 'dangerous' gangster 1 hr ago