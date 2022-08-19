featured web only Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022 Aug 19, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save This booking report was provided by the Walker County Sheriff's Office. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now Walker County woman arrested for murder, arson Rossville man shot, dies at hospital Kemp announces $350 cash assistance to low-income Georgians Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Friday, Aug. 12, to Sunday, Aug. 14 2022 Health director: 'Extremely transmissible, highly contagious' covid variant still putting people in area hospitals Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories How fixed income investors can take benefit from the rising interest rates? 12 hrs ago PIF-owned SRC, Riyad Bank sign $133m deal to acquire real estate financing portfolio 12 hrs ago Party leader? Finland's highly-celebrated female PM displays a whole different definition 12 hrs ago Body recovered in Lake Michigan near Whiting is that of missing Chicago boater 12 hrs ago LIC Large & Mid Cap Fund offers over 14 per cent since inception CAGR 12 hrs ago