featured web only Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Thursday, April 14, 2022 Apr 14, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save This booking report was provided by the Walker County Sheriff's Office. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now (be) caffeinated coming to Rossville Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Friday, April 8, 2022 College will be Act II for Ringgold seniors Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Monday, April 11, 2022 Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Tuesday, April 12, 2022 Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Travis Kelce's girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, crushes Cam Newton for comments on women 1 hr ago Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes on how life has changed after becoming a husband and father 1 hr ago Hispanic health advocates celebrate 'resilience' in face of COVID 1 hr ago How KC Royals' 'Nicky Bobby' tandem became tight, despite the potential for tension 1 hr ago 5 players we're watching closely in South Carolina's spring game Saturday 1 hr ago