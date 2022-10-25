featured web only Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 Oct 25, 2022 17 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save This booking report was provided by the Walker County Sheriff's Office. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now Restless Spirit of Sear’s Shoe Store : A Ghost Story Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 Dooley endorses Walker in campaign ad Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022 Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Friday, Oct. 21, to Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 Latest e-Edition Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories 9th Congressional District candidates discuss crime, gun control and immigration 27 min ago Top-ranked Roadrunners keep rolling against Talladega, DSC women grab second straight win 27 min ago North's Pugliano commits to Ducks 28 min ago Coca-Cola raises full-year earnings outlook after solid third quarter 30 min ago Poll: What position should the Dolphins target ahead of the NFL trade deadline? 34 min ago