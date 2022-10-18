featured web only Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Monday, Oct. 17, 2022 Oct 18, 2022 32 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save This booking report was provided by the Walker County Sheriff's Office. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now LaFayette man charged with sodomy, child molestation Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 Coming in 2024: A first-class resort is taking shape in Walker County Former Democratic Gov. Roy Barnes endorses Republican Tyler Harper for ag commissioner Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022 Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories 'Historic' $5.5M grant allows YWCA to buy church, former YMCA 42 min ago 19th annual Images and Perceptions Diversity Conference returns to Dearborn 43 min ago Hochul announces crackdown on catalytic converter and auto theft 43 min ago Russell seeks redemption with Wolves after benching ended last season 46 min ago Bangor schools emergency plan / Stillwater Avenue redevelopment / COVID resurgence 54 min ago