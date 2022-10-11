featured web only Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Monday, Oct. 10, 2022 Oct 11, 2022 57 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save This booking report was provided by the Walker County Sheriff's Office. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022 Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022 Supply chain problems hit Catoosa, Walker counties Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022 Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Monday, Oct. 3, 2022 Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Girl, 17, shot to death hanging out with friends in Brooklyn apartment 1 hr ago Rain is here to stay Tuesday before cold front later this week 1 hr ago Colorado Springs area outdoor events starting Oct. 10 1 hr ago Army Stryker brigade arrives in South Korea as rotational force 1 hr ago Child abuse investigations / Cannabis science / Sears Island wind project 1 hr ago