featured web only Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Monday, March 14, 2022 Mar 14, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save This booking report was provided by the Walker County Sheriff's Office. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Thursday, March 10, 2022 Catoosa County jury convicts Rock Spring man of throwing infant, breaking 22 bones and fracturing skull Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Wednesday, March 9, 2022 Longtime senator Jeff Mullis of Chickamauga not seeking re-election Chickamauga man sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting estranged wife; he pleaded guilty three days into trial Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories New Caribbean airline Arajet orders 20 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft 34 min ago Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka agree to strengthen economic cooperation 32 min ago New deltacron subvariant of COVID-19 almost as infectious as measles: Expert 33 min ago Girl, 7, 'making progress' in Italy hospital after UK doctors gave up on her chance of living 33 min ago Mother pays tribute to Abdikarim Ahmed, 18, stabbed to death in UK 33 min ago