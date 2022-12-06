featured web only Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Monday, Dec. 5, 2022 Dec 6, 2022 45 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save This booking report was provided by the Walker County Sheriff's Office. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now David Carroll: Drunker than Cooter Brown Ann Coulter: Donald Trump is Nick Fuentes Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Friday, Dec. 2, to Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 LaFayette man convicted of voter fraud, sentenced to 25 years Convicted drug dealer from Walker County sentenced to 30 years Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Kansas City gift guide: Readers’ favorite edible gifts from local shops & restaurants 50 min ago ‘Chainsaw Man’ anime season 1 ep. 9: How, where to watch, stream, time 50 min ago After a road trip exposed the Chicago Bulls’ flaws, who will take the lead in sharpening the team’s focus? ‘When you get down, your true character shows.’ 50 min ago Motor home destroyed by fire on 70th 56 min ago State thruway authority OKs plan to pursue toll rate hikes 57 min ago