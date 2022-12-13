featured web only Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Monday, Dec. 12, 2022 Dec 13, 2022 40 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save This booking report was provided by the Walker County Sheriff's Office. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now We may not be alone: Northwest Georgia has a history of Bigfoot sightings Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022 Ann Coulter: That old Trump magic! Ann Coulter: Donald Trump is Nick Fuentes Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories KU coach Bill Self lauds PG Dajuan Harris: ‘That dude has eyes all around his head’ 1 hr ago Florida drug dealer mails himself 18 pounds of meth. Return address got him caught, feds say 1 hr ago 2 children killed in Pa. house fire: reports 1 hr ago Gobert apologizes for liking transphobic tweet by Musk mocking pronouns, Fauci 1 hr ago BLOTTER: Police reports for Dec. 13 1 hr ago