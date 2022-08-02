featured web only Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Monday, Aug. 1, 2022 Aug 2, 2022 53 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save This booking report was provided by the Walker County Sheriff's Office. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now Hospital war has Catoosa, Walker, Dade residents on the offensive: Northwest Georgia Hospital Coalition launching media blitz for new hospital to serve the three counties Rossville man shot, dies at hospital Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Thursday, July 28, 2022 Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Tuesday, July 26, 2022 Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Wednesday, July 27, 2022 Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories EDITORIAL: A crisis plan for an Angola juvenile center must not be permanent 34 min ago TPSD, TPD conduct table-top security exercise 37 min ago Osprey seeing less old litter as cleanup work continues 42 min ago Former sports stars McClain, Mostella arrested in Moulton on drug charges 44 min ago North Texas heat forecast: High of 102; electrical grid conditions normal 49 min ago