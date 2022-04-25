featured web only Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Monday, April 25, 2022 Apr 25, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save This booking report was provided by the Walker County Sheriff's Office. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now Kemp's plan for medical cannabis could lead to do-over for license applicants Walker County Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide Catoosa school board recognizes JROTC cadet Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Thursday, April 14, 2022 BASEBALL: Heritage continues state tournament streak Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Tuesday is deadline to turn in ballots for Grandview school election 38 min ago Penn State surpasses fundraising goal by raising more than $2B. Here's what to know 38 min ago Yakima Valley leaders discuss role of transportation system in region's economy 38 min ago Efforts to build the East-West Corridor move forward in Yakima 38 min ago Avian influenza detected in poultry at fourth farm in Pennsylvania 40 min ago