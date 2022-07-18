featured web only Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Friday-Sunday, July 15-17, 2022 Jul 18, 2022 18 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save This booking report was provided by the Walker County Sheriff's Office. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now Chip Liner to be inducted into Dugout Club Softball Hall of Fame Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Monday, July 11, 2022 Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Tuesday, July 12, 2022 Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Thursday, July 14, 2022 Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Wednesday, July 13, 2022 Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Boston police investigating after man shot and killed Sunday night 1 hr ago How Penn State landed 4-star LB recruit Ta’Mere Robinson; projecting the Lions’ tackle leader in 2022, and more 1 hr ago Wilkes-Barre police advisory panel still needs training 1 hr ago First half ends with fitting result, as RailRiders finish off Bats 1 hr ago For Lyric Krause, the time arrives 1 hr ago