featured web only Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Friday, March 18, 2022 Mar 18, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save This booking report was provided by the Walker County Sheriff's Office. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now VOLLEYBALL: Lee set to play beach volleyball at EKU Walker County Sheriff's Office report: Feb. 7-13, 2022 Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Monday, March 14, 2022 Susan Darling Memorial Scholarship program established Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Tuesday, March 15, 2022 Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Mayo Clinic to sell $600 million in bonds to pay for projects and pay off previous bonds 1 hr ago Hockey has taken Grizzlies' Kroyman from Florida to Alaska, with stops in between 1 hr ago No longer riding the bench: Roberts ready to help Cougars get back to Final Four 1 hr ago Zmolek brothers on opposite sides of battle this weekend for CCHA title 1 hr ago Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Baseball, softball, tennis 1 hr ago