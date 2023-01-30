featured web only Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Friday, Jan. 27, to Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023 Jan 30, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save This booking report was provided by the Walker County Sheriff's Office. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now Dozens confront Catoosa zoning officials in ongoing conflict over backyard chickens FOOTBALL: Austin Crisp named new head football coach at Ringgold Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Monday, Jan. 23, 2023 BASKETBALL: LaFayette sweeps drama-filled twinbill at Gordon Lee Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023 Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Lobbying on LaSalle nomination shows apparent gap in reporting requirements 25 min ago Last year, New York's top 200 political donors gave more than bottom 206,000 25 min ago EDITORIAL: Home sweet rental 25 min ago Yolanda Vega's life since leaving the lottery 25 min ago 3 years after Cinerama closed, we're still waiting to hear its fate 25 min ago