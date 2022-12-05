featured web only Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Friday, Dec. 2, to Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 Dec 5, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save This booking report was provided by the Walker County Sheriff's Office. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now David Carroll: Drunker than Cooter Brown Ann Coulter: Donald Trump is Nick Fuentes LaFayette man convicted of voter fraud, sentenced to 25 years Convicted drug dealer from Walker County sentenced to 30 years Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Tampa Council members react to Police Chief Mary O’Connor’s resignation 37 min ago How Ted Cruz could reshape Texas’ political scene 41 min ago Hampton Roads residents optimistic about financial future despite inflation, survey says 39 min ago Clouds and ‘seasonal weather’ exist on Saturn’s ‘Earthlike’ moon Titan, NASA says 43 min ago QC beefing up town's park and rec system 42 min ago