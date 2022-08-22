featured web only Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Friday, Aug. 19, to Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022 Aug 22, 2022 43 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save This booking report was provided by the Walker County Sheriff's Office. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now Kemp announces $350 cash assistance to low-income Georgians A look into the future of the old Hutcheson Hospital building in Fort Oglethorpe A look into the future of the old Hutcheson Hospital building Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022 Walker County woman arrested for murder, arson Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Testimony set to continue in R. Kelly’s Chicago federal trial 23 min ago Scott Rabalais: Will Big Ten's lucrative new TV deal lead SEC, ESPN to rework theirs? 23 min ago Woman, 24, arrested while trying to cash stolen check 23 min ago Education says school bus transportation issues being worked on 23 min ago Second blaze reported at St. Croix refinery leaving firefighter with minor burn 23 min ago