featured web only Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Friday, Aug. 12, to Sunday, Aug. 14 2022 Aug 15, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save This booking report was provided by the Walker County Sheriff's Office. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022 Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Monday, Aug. 8, 2022 Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022 Rossville man shot, dies at hospital Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Friday, Aug. 5, to Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022 Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Talent to die for in silly, clever ‘Murder for Two’ | Review 51 min ago Suicide crisis calls leap with new hotline 57 min ago Westbound I-70 in Aurora closed at least 8 hours due to flammable liquid spill 1 hr ago Former Kansas Jayhawks running back Pooka Williams cut by NFL team on Sunday 1 hr ago 30-year-old woman ambushed in fatal beating over love triangle, Georgia police say 1 hr ago