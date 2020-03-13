- Holmes, Jimmy Ray, 45, 109 Schmitt Lane, Rossville, abandonment of certain dangerous drugs, poisons, or controlled substances, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of marijuana (less than 1 oz.), possession of meth
- Campbell, Samantha Rae, 31, 27 Eagle Cliff Drive, Flintstone, simple assault (family violence), simple battery (family violence)
- Botero, Maria Andrea, 23, 811 Lee Avenue, Rossville, simple assault (family violence)
- Wallin, Cory Lee, 26, 225 McConnell Crossing, LaFayette, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Derryberry, Thomas Seth, 33, 4881 Highway 157, Rising Fawn, improper lane change or failure to maintain lane, DUI alcohol
- Ballard, Nikki Austine, 42, 20 King St., LaFayette, violation probation (felony)
- Rogers, Justin Doyle, 34, 587 Hill Circle, Dunlap, criminal trespass, criminal damage to property (second degree) (public), theft by taking (felony) (motor vehicle) (x2), entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony, burglary (first degree)
- House, Shay Nicole, 31, 804 Windy Trail, LaFayette, bond surrender, theft by taking (felony) (motor vehicle), burglary (forced entry - residence)
- Walker, Glenn Earl, 19, 277 Oak St., Summerville, failure to appear (misdemeanor), aggravated assault (x2)
- Ferry, Joseph Aaron, 37, 301 3rd Avenue, LaFayette, failure to stop at stop sign at railroad crossing, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled, or revoked registration, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- White, Nicholas Adam, 20, 108 Hiawatha Circle, Chickamauga, striking fixed object, improper lane change or failure to maintain lane, driving while unlicensed, DUI alcohol or controlled substance in blood or urine
- Evett, Mallory Ann, 18, 154 Dickyville Road, Trion, theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor) (x2)
- Hallman, Brandie Michelle, 40, 154 Dickeyville Road, Trion, theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor)
- Martin, Donald Adam, 48, 22886 Highway 193, LaFayette, possession of amphetamine
- Clark, Jonathan David, 30, 3317 Halls Valley Road, Trion, violation probation (felony)
- Averette, James Brandon, 601 Washington St., Rossville, theft by receiving stolen property (felony)
- Mitchell, Zackary Seth, 32, 24 Dodson Lane, LaFayette, possession of amphetamine
- Velazquez-Rangel, Jose David, 31, 115 Fairway Dr., Dalton, criminal trespass
- Schoate, Elizabeth Jeanette, 40, 807 Summitt Avenue, B, Chattanooga, Tenn., failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Trimble, Matthew Allen, 24, 2108 Chestnut St., Chattanooga, Tenn., violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Robert, Michael Curtis, 55, 261 Everglades Boulevard, Rossville, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Camp, Charles Wendell, 58, 464 Spivey Road. Ringgold, violation probation (felony)
- Kindred, Mark Edward, 43, 3717 5th Avenue, Chattanooga, Tenn., willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor)
- Alvarez, Edgar Giovani, 28, 601 James St., 15, Rossville, criminal trespass (damage to property under $500), disorderly conduct
- Hayworth, Robert Bradely, 41, 103 Taylor Drive, Chickamauga, criminal trespass (trespassing on property), giving false name, address, or birthdate to law enforcement officers, theft by taking (misdemeanor), possession and use of drug related objects, possession of meth, theft by taking (misdemeanor) (x2)
- Walker, Ashley Nicole, 32, 8511 Old Cleveland Pike, Ooltewah, Tenn., willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of meth
- Shook, Raymond Curtis, 36, 2904 East 37 Street, A., Harrison, Tenn., willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of meth
- McClendon, Justin Van, 30, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of meth
- Jarvis, Jacob Jimmy, 41, 15801 Furnace Creek Road, LaFayette, cruelty to children (allow to witness felony, battery, or family violence), battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor)
- Morris, Joe Allen, 38, 912 LaFayette Drive, Rossville, bicycle must be on right side of roadway, possession of meth
- Roberts, Cheyenne LaJade, 21, 3062 Wheeler Drive, LaFayette, violation probation (felony)
- Stephens, Donna Lee, 53, 229 Lakeview Drive, Rossville, battery
- Younce, Joshua Lynn, 22, PO Box 2042, Rossville, theft by conversion (misdemeanor)
- Clark, John Lawson, 71, 10143 West Highway 136, Chickamauga, discharge of weapon within 50 yards of public highway, pointing or aiming gun or pistol at another, reckless conduct, terroristic acts, aggravated assault
- Miles, Dominique Cortrel, 28, 22 Amelia Drive, Fort Oglethorpe, violation probation (felony)
- Manning, Jason Edward, 16 Willow St., Ringgold, violation probation (felony)
- Oliver, Kenneth Stephen, 48, 306 Glenn St., LaFayette, violation probation (felony)
- Broadrick, Jessica Rebecca, 30, 7528 West Highway 136, Chickamauga, possession of meth, violation probation (felony)
- Moen, Melissa Estella, 54, 818 Asterwood Drive, Rossville, possession of meth with intent to distribute
- Colburn-Walker, Amy Dawn, 41, 302 Cherry St., Rossville, possession of meth
- Francisco, Joseph Duane, 31, 1815 Rubio St., Chattanooga, Tenn., seat belts violation (adults), open container violation, fleeing or attempting to elude police
- Adams, Ronald Payne, 58, 59 Williams Park Drive, Flintstone, violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Pryor, Thomas Scott, 48, 818 Asterwood Drive, Rossville, possession of meth
- Jones, Stephen Lee, 49, 7535 Irongate Drive, Rossville, battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor), theft by taking (misdemeanor), theft by taking (felony)
- Broadrick, David Leonard, 32, 7528 West Highway 136, Chickamauga, possession of meth, violation probation (felony)
- Deanecelli, Ron Sir II, 43, 829 North Pine St., Rossville, failure to appear (misdemeanor) (x3)
- Brumlow, Timothy Levi, 22, 808 Stiles Road, LaFayette, violation probation (felony)
- Wisner, Donnie Lee, 36, 207 Napier St., 3, LaFayette, hold for other agency
- Anderson, Jason Lamar, 36, 306 South Flora St., LaFayette, violation probation (felony), failure to appear (misdemeanor), driving while license suspended or revoked (second offense within five years)
- Harwood, Allen Robert, 34, 912 Seymour Avenue, Rossville, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of meth
- Massengale, Selina Hope, 17, 7029 Maplewood Lane, Chattanooga, Tenn., willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), simple battery against police officers (2), crossing the guard line with weapons, intoxicants, or drugs, giving false name, address, or birthdate to law enforcement officers, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (felony) (x2), possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of meth
- Lumpkin, April Dawn, 46, 19 Thompson Circle, LaFayette, violation probation (felony)
- Fitzpatrick, John Madison, 40, 220 Jenkins Road, Rossville, violation probation (felony)
- Bible, Dillon Seth, 24, 2160 Dry Valley Road, Rossville, violation probation (felony)
- Winters, Lebron Charles, 46, 736 Golden Place Apartment, 114, Chattanooga, Tenn., violation probation (felony)
- Cox, Tina Michelle, 51, 820 Crest Ridge Drive, Rossville, expired license plate, drugs to be kept in original container, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance
- Eady, James Gregory, 31, 1131 Bishop Pond Road, Lot A., Chatsworth, violation probation (felony)
- Brock, Nathaniel Read, 26, 3210 13th Avenue, Chattanooga, Tenn., violation probation (felony)
- O'Shea, Katie Marisa, 28, 302 Cavender St., LaFayette, violation probation (felony)
- Chambers, Ray Dean, 66, 18 West Drive, Rossville, violation probation (felony)
- Daniel, Leena Bobbette, 40, 3354 Highway 337, LaFayette, headlight requirements all vehicles except motorcycles, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Fairchild, David Matthew, 31, 225 Walden Road, Chickamauga, failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Fleetwood, Jimmy Lee, 56, 55 Redleaf Lane, Summerville, hold for other agency
- Hurst, Trace Kameron, 20, 530 Southern Road, Chickamauga, violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Compston, Matthew Alexander, 23, 2006 Highway 95, Rock Spring, improper lane change or failure to maintain lane, purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute, or sale marijuana
- Jordy, David Henry, 32, 708 Henderson St., LaFayette, fail to yield when entering intersection, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Hogg, Jessica Elaine, 40, 985 Jones Road, LaFayette, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor)
- Green, Jeremy Daniel, 44, 311 Waddell Road, Rome, Ga., violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Cohen, Cassie Rayanna, 21, 662 Van Dell Drive, Rock Spring, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Lea, Tara Elizabeth, 37, 717 Cherokee Trail, Rossville, violation probation (felony)
Lee, Skylar Brooke, 23, 51 Bluff View Circle, Flintstone, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances, possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance, exploitation and intimidation of disabled adults, elder persons, and residents, theft by taking (felony)
- Smith, Christopher Lee, 20, 69 Gaskin Lane, LaFayette, false imprisonment, aggravated assault, armed robbery
- Lee, Dylan James, 18, 394 Rocky Ford Road, Rossville, theft by taking (felony)
- Pursley, Dustin Carroll, 33, 36 Bloodworth Court, Flintstone, Ga., striking fixed object, hit and run, improper lane change or failure to maintain lane
- Crawford, Matthew Isaac, 23, 938 Jones Road, LaFayette, possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance, false imprisonment, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit a crime, aggravated assault, armed robbery
- Robinson, Hailey Madison, 20, 9816 Miller Country Road, Soddy Daisy, furnishing to, purchase of, or possession of alcoholic beverage by person under age 21, permitting unlawful operation of vehicle
- Hutcherson, Brandy Nicole, 30, 9816 Miller Country Road, Soddy-Daisy, Tenn., expired drivers license, DUI alcohol, brake light requirements, failure to obey traffic control device
- Murphy, Lucas Lebron, 39, 304 Chambers St., Rossville, aggravated battery, DUI alcohol
- Graham, Stephanie Michelle, 29, 1198 Mill Wee Hollow Road, Chickamauga, obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone calls, criminal trespass (damage to property under $500), simple battery (family violence)
- Pierce, Kenny Bruce, 48, 305 Warrenfells St., LaFayette, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), expired license plate, concealing identity of vehicle, no insurance
- Poore, Floyd Freeman, 47, 148 Shope Ridge Road, Ringgold, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Pursley, Dustin Carroll, 33, cruelty to children (third-degree or third subsequent offense) (x2), battery (family violence (first offense) (misdemeanor)
- Bailey, Amanda Jean, 44, 141 Dawn Lane, Tunnel Hill, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Shirley, Charles Ray, Jr., 50, 718 Salem Road, A., Rossville, DUI alcohol, laying drag or reckless conduct with automobile
Compiled by reporter Jordan Combs
Recommended for you
Latest e-Edition
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Polk County coronavirus case confirmed, 3 being tested at Redmond
- 2nd COVID-19 case confirmed at Redmond, Floyd EMA director says response plan in place
- Polk woman killed in wreck involving tractor trailer truck
- County emergency management confirms first local case of COVID-19
- Unclaimed Baggage Center in Alabama to hold 2-day mobile museum launch party
- Lindale man sentenced to life for aggravated child molestation
- Roe Bowman found guilty on all counts in week-long murder trial
- Redmond: Patient tests positive for coronavirus, Dobbins will house more than 30 quarantined cruise ship passengers
- Catoosa County Schools prepared for coronavirus, similar situations
- Rome City Schools closed Friday and Monday, Darlington extends spring break in COVID-19 response