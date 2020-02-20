- Bankston, Ann Marie, 21, 1105 Kemp Road, LaFayette, violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Graham, Robert Lee, 32, 105 Williams St., Chickamauga, fugitive from justice (misdemeanor)
- Hardeman, Samantha Alison, 35, 17 B. Williams Lane, Flintstone, violation probation (felony)
- Hamrick, Kelly Denise, 43, 120 1/2 Park St., Chickamauga, theft by receiving stolen property
- Cardin, Angelina Reba, 28, 661 Halls Valley Road, Trion, hold for court only
- Goldizen, Robert Lake, 44, 49 Dee Vue Lane, Rossville, hold for court only
- Padgett, Helen Darlene, 55, 2903 Ridgeway Drive, Trion, possession of meth
- Stull, John Dylan, 27, 209 Robert E Lee St., Fort Oglethorpe, expired license plate, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Atwood, Matthew Stephen, 35, 1786 Lytle Road, Chickamauga, loitering and prowling
- Bacon, Justin Franklin, 32, 61 Newman Drive, Rossville, criminal damage to property (second degree), simple battery (family violence)
- Thompson, Dale Robert, 30, 5598 North Marble Top Road, Chickamauga, simple assault (family violence), cruelty to children (allow to witness felony/battery/family violence), cruelty to children (second degree), battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor)
- Underdown, Kane Evan, 38, 11 Phoenix Circle, Rock Spring, simple battery (family violence)
- Wright, Shane Eugene, 37, 1230 Salem Road, Rossville, failure to appear (misdemeanor), violation parole
- Slocum, Montel Dewon, 31, 81 Wallaceville School Road, Chickamauga, sale of meth (x2)
- McCullough, Shawn Alan, 38, 405 Hamilton Drive, Chickamauga, simple battery (family violence)
- Robinson, Anthony LeBron, 38, 86 Frank Fabris Lane, Rossville, cruelty to children (allow to witness felony/battery/family violence), battery
- Breedlove, Christopher Eugene, 42, 261 Biscayne Boulevard, Rossville, violation parole
- Miller, Jonathan William, 36, 225 Shope Ridge Road, Ringgold, violation of parole
- Jordy, David Henry, 32, 2729 Peavine Road, Rock Spring, failure to appear (misdemeanor), driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Henry, Bobby Lee, 54, 1183 Arnold Road, Rock Spring, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor), no insurance, tail lights requirement
- McKaig, Sandra Denise, 48, 1501 East 36th St., Chattanooga, Tenn., violation probation (felony), possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of meth
- Waddell, Michael Ray, 46, 1501 East 36th St., Chattanooga, Tenn., violation probation (felony), possession of meth, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), failure to register vehicle, removing or affixing tag with intent to conceal identity of vehicle
- Daniel, Tana Leigh, 41, 1222 Black Jack Road, Rockwood, criminal trespass (family violence)
- Ray, Shannon Jacob, 33, 883 Bowman Road, Ringgold, improper passing in no-passing zone, reckless driving, failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping, speeding, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), improper lane change or failure to maintain lane, fleeing or attempting to elude police officers, removing or affixing tags with intent to conceal identity of vehicle, seat belts violation (adults), failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Alexander, Jerrie Charlene, 46, 8813 Pebble Creek Road, Chattanooga, Tenn., possession of meth
- Mansell, Amanda Faye, 39, 727 Friendship Road, Chickamauga, failure to appear (felony)
- Bethune, Cory Alexander, 24, 4 Player Court NW, Rome, Ga., theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor)
- Guthrie, Dakota Ward, 33, 1175 North Long Hollow Road, Chickamauga, violation probation (felony)
- Estes, Joseph Christian, 264 Trace Lane, Rossville, headlights requirement, no proof of insurance, expired license plate, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor)
- Pendergrass, Karie Ann, 31, 59 Meadow Lane, 250, Pikeville, Tenn., violation probation (felony)
- Berry, Billy Paul, 67, 3308 Cleo Avenue, Chattanooga, Tenn., exploitation and intimidation of disabled adults, elder persons, and residents
- Farmer, Cherity Hope, 22, 501 South Main St., Apartment B., LaFayette, criminal trespass, trespassing on property
- Asher, Corey Brian, 29, 301 Woodland Drive, LaFayette, violation probation (felony)
- Scott, Karen Elizabeth, 49, 516 Colerain St., LaFayette, possession of meth
- Callahan, Eugene, Jr., 33, 176 Glennway Drive, Rossville, improper stopping or parking within a safety zone, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Wiley, Joe Edward, 63, 5591 South Highway 341, Chickamauga, possession of meth
- Underwood, Tyler Eugene, 26, 3327 Broomley Lane, Tiftonia, Tenn., failure to appear (felony)
- Venier, Kevin Paul, 40, 5156 Vinnie Dell Drive, Chappel Hill, Tenn., violation probation (felony)
- Washington, Courtney Levern, 29, 805 Henderson Avenue, Rossville, light reducing material affixing to windshield, possession of marijuana (less than 1 oz.), seat belts violation (adults), new resident has 30 days to register vehicle
- Griffin, Deiontae DeWayne, 25, 805 Henderson Avenue, Rossville, resident has 30 days to register vehicle (x2), removing or affixing tag with intent to conceal identity of vehicle, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), violating restrictions of drivers license
- Fleetwood, Robert Junior, Jr., 58, 81 Wallaceville School Road, Chickamauga, improper lane change or failure to maintain lane, driving while license suspended or revoked (3rd offense within five years)
- Woods, Michael Anthony, Jr., 24, 64 Hickory Lane, Rossville, manufacture, deliver, distribute, sell, or possess a Scheduled Controlled Substance with intent to distribute, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances, receipt, transfer or possession of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit a crime
- Wilson, Amanda Danielle, 38, 18 Misty Meadows Road, Kernesville, NC, violation probation (felony)
- Craig, Coby Wade, 25, 804 Spencer St., LaFayette, violation probation (felony)
- Cordell, Cody Jacob, 28, 706 Cordell Avenue, LaFayette, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of meth, violation probation (felony)
- Skates, Justin Ray, 24, 5 Drew Lane, LaFayette, theft of services (felony), theft by taking (felony)
- Vaughn, Jason Daniel, 25, 655 Ridgewood Drive, Chickamauga, improper lane change or failure to maintain lane, reckless driving, speeding
- Sryrock, William Robert, 22, 749 Rogers Road, Chickamauga, speeding, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Smith, Brooklyn Deanne, 28, 17 Mitchell Drive, LaFayette, burglary (forced entry) (residence)
- White, Bryson Lydell, 21, 1307 Lee Mason Road, LaFayette, burglary (forced entry) (residence)
- Lakin, Paul Lawrence, 43, 710 Fricks Lane, Rossville, battery
- Blackmon, Christopher Glenn, Jr., 27, 17 Mitchell Drive, LaFayette, burglary (forced entry) (residence)
- Taylor, Brian Heath, 40, 606 Union Drive, Rossville, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), starburst windshield, removing or affixing tag with intent to conceal identity of vehicle, no insurance
- Gooden, John Lamar, 51, 117 Lightning Lane, LaFayette, speeding, DUI drugs
- Willingham, Mark Patterson, 120 Edwinter Lane, Ringgold, violation probation (felony)
- Bonds, Dominique LaTrell, 30, 3809 Woodbrook Drive, Chattanooga, violation probation (misdemeanor), failure to appear (felony), bond surrender
- Swisher, William Chad, 42, 509 North 2nd St., A., LaFayette, criminal trespass, improper lane change or failure to maintain lane, striking fixed object, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled, or revoked registration, theft by taking (felony)
- Narmore, Christian Tyler, 26, 78 Kilgore Drive, LaFayette, simple battery (family violence)
- Padavana, Daniel Anthony, 29, 147 Deena Lake, Ringgold, violation probation (felony)
- Fitzpatrick, Shannon Ray, 45, 1406 West 55th St., Chattanooga, contempt of court, failure to appear (felony), violation probation (misdemeanor)
Banks, James Edger, 49, 238 Market St., 2., Dayton, Tenn., violation probation (felony)
- Wood, Hailey Allison, 19, 6714 Highway 151, LaFayette, possession of meth
- Wisner, Donnie Lee, 35, 207 Napier St., 3., LaFayette, possession of meth
- Carter, David Anthony, II, 44, 4109 15th Avenue, Chattanooga, aggravated assault (family violence)
- Bankston, Tracy Bernard, 53, 230 Church St., Summerville, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), cruelty to children (allow to witness felony, battery, or family violence), simple battery, battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor), cruelty to children (second degree)
- Adams, Jeffery Scott, 54, 145 West Main St., Rutledge, Ga., possession of meth with intent to distribute, violation probation (felony)
- Duggard, Timothy Patrick, 44, 4889 McDonald Road, McDonald, Tenn., violation probation (felony)
- Green, James Daniel, 41, 607 1st St., LaFayette, violation probation (felony), failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Summers, Brandon Alex, 26, 3704 Connelly Lane, East Ridge, Tenn., violation probation (misdemeanor), possession of meth, removing or affixing tag with intent to conceal identity of vehicle, failure to register vehicle, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Hicks, Christopher Evan, 28, 601 James St., Rossville, tampering with evidence (felony), willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), possession of meth
- Lenticum, Shelly Danielle, 40, 164 East Pine St., Ga., hold for court only
- Page, Ashley Danielle, 36, 817 Carriage Park Drive, Chattanooga, Tenn., failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Tirella, Ronald Albert, 63, 358 Hidden Oaks Drive, Flintstone, improper lane change or failure to maintain lane, DUI alcohol
- Winkles, Dustin Chase, 28, 15 Pappy Lane, Rock Spring, simple battery (family violence), cruelty to children (allow to witness felony/battery/family violence), disorderly conduct
- Holt, Adrienne Cassandra, 41, 151 Laurelwood Circle, Rossville, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Watson, Erica Dawn, 37, 75 Pebblestone Drive, Ringgold, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Younce, Tonya Ranae, 32, 85 Pineridge Circle, Rossville, criminal trespass (trespassing on property)
- Parker, Gregory Justin, 36, 52 Circle Drive, Rossville, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Mason, William John, 50, 1194 Boss Road, Chickamauga, starburst windshield, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), possession of cocaine
- Feinstein, Mark Richard, 50, 147 General Way, Dalton Ga., failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Averill, Tiffany Rose, 29, 584 Pine Grove Access Road, Ringgold, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Nida, Perry Scott, 30, 76 Kankakee Trail, Palm Coast, Fla., simple battery, burglary (first degree)
- Donahue, Jeffery Allen, 32, 917 Signal Mountain Road, Chattanooga, Tenn., DUI alcohol
- Bible, Donna Jane, 44, 69 Elliot Lane, A., Rossville, possession and use of drug-related objects, criminal trespass, theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor)
- Rheal, William Lee, 31, 2500 Francis Spring Road, Jasper, Tenn., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Radetski, Zachary Lee, 28, 229 West Highway 136, 146, LaFayette, obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone calls, cruelty to children (allow to witness felony, battery, or family violence, simple battery (family violence)
- Adams, Nicholas Samuel, 20, 109 Allgood St., Rossville, striking fixed object, possession of marijuana (less than 1 oz.), carrying weapon without a valid license (first offense), DUI drugs
- McWhorter, Austin Tyler, 27, 37 Thompson Circle, LaFayette, pedestrian under the influence
- Williams, Jermaine DeBarge, 33, 115 Savannah Way, Fort Oglethorpe, violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Prince, Cassie Darlene, 42, 12468 Highway 193, Chickamauga, theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor), possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of meth
Compiled by reporter Jordan Mooney
