- Williams, Christopher Eugene, 38, 35 Bankston Avenue, Flintstone, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Durham, Thomas R., 31, 1520 Springvale Road, East Ridge, Tenn., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Roblero, Telma E., 38, 5350 Matthews Drive, Chattanooga, Tenn., hold for other agency, improper lane change or failure to maintain lane, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Knight, Christopher Cort, 31, 17 Dee View Lane, Rossville, failure to appear (misdemeanor) (x3), battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor), aggravated assault (family violence)
- Liles, Addison Scott, 922 Hogan Road, Rossville, violation probation (felony)
- Reed, Lonnie Dale, Sr., 50, 1203 South Chattanooga St., LaFayette, violation of parole, Petty, Jonathan Cloid, 41, 1801 East 26th St., Chattanooga, Tenn., violation probation (felony)
- Lolley, Stephanie Darlene, 43, 912 Pine St., Rossville, hold for court only
- Krich, Cameron Michael, 39, 2402 Elmendore St., Chattanooga, Tenn., violation probation (felony)
- Thompson, Benjamin Michael, 37, 2130 College Park Lane, Soddy-Daisy, Tenn., violation probation (felony)
- McGraw, Jeff McKenzie, 38, 58 Lowery Lane, Chickamauga, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), open container violation
- Brown, Hailey Rocelia, 23, 22 8th St., Rossville, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance
- Shropshire, Jacob Antonio, 108 Cavender St., LaFayette
- Thompson, William Daniel, 39, 205 Summitt St., Rossville, violation probation (felony)
- Ware, Keenon DIante, 25, 110 Hickory St., B., Rossville, pedestrian under the influence
- Marsh, Caleb Lamar, 28, 371 Keller Road, Rossville, possession of cocaine, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, possession of a Schedule III, IV, or V Controlled substance with intent to distribute (x2), purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute, or sell marijuana
- Heard, Robert Alan, 42, 814 Indian Avenue, Rossville, possession of meth
- Sims, Ricky Wayne, 42, 503 West Main St., LaFayette, failure to appear (non-fingerprintable), theft by shoplifting (felony) (x2)
- Sansing, Allen Lloyd, 64, 814 Indian Avenue, Rossville, possession of meth
- Bailey, Brittany Lynn, 1564 Long Hollow Road, Rock Spring, 32, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances, possession of meth
- Lawson, Heather Lynn, 34, 11 North Steele St., LaFayette, violation probation (felony)
- Motley, Emily Carolann, 24, 342 French St., Rossville, possession of meth
- Moen, Melissa Estella, 54, 601 Washington St., 6102, Rossville, driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled, or revoked registration, no insurance, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of meth, marijuana (less than 1 oz.)
- Greathouse, Floyd William, 60, 315 High Point Drive, Chickamauga, receipt, possession, or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender
- Morris, Eli Cooper, 36, 63 Glade Road, Rossville, battery
- Codett, Zachary Alexander, 24, 300 Cooper St., LaFayette, improper lane change or failure to maintain lane, DUI alcohol
- Chambers, Stephenie Erlene 45, 203 West Main St., 202, LaFayette, violation probation (felony)
- Dixon, Kenneth Allen, 59, 208 Hickory St., LaFayette, violation probation (felony)
- Carter, Christopher Lee, 35, 65 Oak Burr Lane, LaFayette, contempt of court
- Eads, Melissa Ann, 47, 4 King St., LaFayette, violation probation (felony)
- Moore, Jason Shawn, 46, 74 Williams Lane, Flintstone, simple battery
- Burchard, Cheryl Lynn, 56, 115 Ruby Lane, Rising Fawn, battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor)
- Middleton, Charlotte Diana, 54, 330 Ridgeland Road, Rossville, failure to appear (misdemeanor) (x2)
- Burchard, Dennis Wayne, 52, 115 Ruby Lane, Rising Fawn, simple battery (family violence)
- Henderson, Ricky Allen, 17, 54 County Road 729, Bryant, Ala., theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor)
- Dodd, Jessica Lynn, 31, 3323 Garretts Chapel Road, Chickamauga, improper lane change or failure to maintain lane, open container violation, reckless driving, DUI alcohol
- Carr, Theodore Hamilton, 57, 137 Summitt St., Rossville, simple battery (family violence)
- Williams, Christopher Eugene, 36, 35 Bankston Avenue, Flintstone, insufficient use of turn signals, driving while license suspended or revoked
- Pettigrew, Dakota Levi, 20, 171 Corinth Road, LaFayette, possession of meth
- Spikes, Charles James III, 43, 134 Black Forest Trail, Stockbridge, hold for court only
- Penley-Black, Joshua Tyler, 23, 241 Hiawatha Circle, Chickamauga, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Rackley, Brandon Dale, 34, 3986 Highway 95, Rock Spring, violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Wishon, Seth Axley, 36, 790 Harp Switch Road, Chickamauga, violation parole, possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, crossing the guard line with weapons, intoxicants, or drugs, simple battery (family violence)
- Tallent, Brandy Nicole, 35, 3909 Calhoun Avenue, Chattanooga, Tenn., failure to appear (felony), failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Painter, Tommy Wayne, 40, 184 Painter Lane, LaFayette, failure to register vehicle, concealing identity of vehicle, violation of limited driving permit
- Rowlett, Travis Malcolm, 37, 5619 Highway 151, LaFayette, violation probation (felony), possession of meth
- West, Tawnya Renee, 50, 105 Durham Road, Rising Fawn, possession of meth
- Sims, Gabriel Alexander, 21, 1412 Trion Highway, LaFayette, failure to appear (felony)
- Payne, Samuel Alexander, 23, 1117 East 33rd St., Chattanooga, Tenn., violation probation (felony)
- Guffey, Jason Scott, 24, 3324 Lookout Lake Road, Chattanooga, Tenn., violation probation (felony)
- Snow, Brandon Garrett, 37, 840 Dunwoody Road, LaFayette, violation probation (felony)
- Gravitt, Jason Kyle, 43, 57 Mahan Avenue, LaFayette, possession of meth
- Coffman, Joshua Lee, 27, 1399 Ramey Road, Trion, criminal trespass (damage to property under $500)
- Scholl, James Alan, 32, 514 Hamilton Avenue, Chattanooga, Tenn., receipt, possession, or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender, possession of meth
- Derryberry, John Robert, 41, 805 Highway 157, Lookout Mountain, Ga., possession of meth
- Perkins, DeWayne Howard, 54, 910 Moore Avenue, LaFayette, weekender
- Mitchell, James Timothy, 57, 6 Rock Creek Drive, Lookout Mountain, failure to appear (misdemeanor), possession of meth
- Veal, Mark Roger, 36, 151 Ferndale Drive, Rossville, violation probation (felony)
- Hendricks, Tessa Ann, 39, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, receipt, possession, or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender, trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana, or meth
- Simpson, Clayton Hayes, 44, 925 Hulana St., Rossville, fugitive from justice, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Satterfield, Kiyanne Unique, 27, 722 West 12th St., Chattanooga, broken tail light lenses, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Wrenn, LaFronta Montrel, 25, 155 Abercrombie Way, Dalton, failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping, driving while license suspended or revoked (second offense within five years)
- Daniell, Robert Brian, 50, 447 Jellis Road, Chickamauga, improper lane change or failure to maintain lane, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Pulemos, Juan Alberto, 31, 103 North Howell Avenue, Chattanooga, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor), speeding, DUI alcohol
- Perkins, DeWayne Howard, 54, 910 Moore Avenue, LaFayette, weekender only
- Knox, William Andrew, 39, 1920 Gunbarrel Road, Chattanooga, Tenn., open container violation, possession of marijuana (less than 1 oz.)
- Crutchfield, Thomas Neil Jr., 38, 3433 Knollwood Hill Drive, Chattanooga, Tenn., open container violation, improper lane change or failure to maintain lane, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), DUI alcohol, hit and run, criminal trespass
- Shelton, Calvin Antonio, 44, 203 West Main St., 201, LaFayette, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), simple battery (family violence)
- Watson, Anthony, 55, 2148 Hog Jowl Road, Chickamauga, receipt, possession, or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender
- Langley, Keith Shane, 39, 250 Beaver Creek Drive, LaFayette, contempt of court
- Bailey, Kathleen Womble, 67, 853 Dewberry Road, Rossville, fugitive from justice
- Smith, Nicholas Bernard, 29, 298 Alpine Drive, Rossville, cruelty to children (allow to witness felony, battery, family violence), simple battery (family violence)
- Green, Joshua Shane, 29, 34 East Acorn Drive, Rock Spring, violation probation (felony)
Compiled by reporter Jordan Combs