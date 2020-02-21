Fire investigators with the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner’s Office have determined a fire that occurred around 9:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 19, at a Walker County residence, was intentionally set.
The fire was set in the closet of the master bedroom at the house located at 1300 W. Sherry Drive in Rossville.
“The 1,075-square-foot home suffered major interior damages from the fire that started in the master bedroom,” said Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King. “An attempt to start a second fire was made in a different closet, but thankfully the fire extinguished on its own before spreading. If you have any information on the individual or individuals responsible, I ask that you call my Fire Investigations Unit at 1-800-282-5804.”
Rewards are offered of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the arsonist(s). Calls are taken 24 hours a day and callers can choose to remain anonymous.
King’s Fire Investigations Unit is assisting the Walker County Fire Department with this investigation.