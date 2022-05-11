The two people killed in a collision west of Trion High School were identified Tuesday, May 10, by Chattooga County Coroner Earl Rainwater. Morgan Craig, 25, of LaFayette, and Tony McCann, 41, of Summerville, died in the Monday (May 9) accident, he said.
An updated report from the Georgia State Patrol says an Ooltewah, Tenn., couple was seriously injured in the accident. They were identified as William Jenkins, 70, and Theresa Jenkins, 71.
Funeral services for McCann, who worked at Mohawk Industries, have been scheduled for noon on Friday, May 13, from the Mason Funeral Home Chapel.
According to the GSP:
Troopers from Post 38 in Rome, Ga., responded to a two-vehicle crash on Trion-Teloga Road east of Bankey Farm Road in Chattooga County just before noon on Monday, May 9.
A 2000 Honda Accord was traveling east on Trion-Teloga Road and crossed the centerline, striking a 2002 Chevrolet 2500 pickup, which was traveling west. After impact, the pickup left the roadway, traveled down an embankment and overturned.
The female driver and male passenger in the Honda were pronounced dead on scene. The driver of the pickup was airlifted to Erlanger Medical Center in Chattanooga in critical condition. A female passenger in the pickup was transported to Atrium Health Floyd in Rome, in stable condition.