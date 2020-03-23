A 17-foot utility trailer and various vehicle parts were recently swiped during burglary of a Catoosa County home, police say.
According to the Sheriff’s Department, the incident occurred in the 2600 block of Poplar Springs Road sometime during the late evening of March 5 or the early morning hours of March 6.
The victim told police the trailer was last seen on the property around 10 p.m. on March 5, and that he discovered it missing around 7:45 a.m. the following morning, reports show.
Inspection of the property revealed that one of the home’s windows was broken in addition to damage to a door.
The victim added that three coat racks and a dresser were in the enclosed trailer when it was stolen.
In addition to the utility trailer, eight tires, the bumper from a Dodge Ram Super Duty, and an air compressor were also stolen from the home’s storage area.
The victim later found that a lock had been broken off of a storage building, and that his go-cart was missing.
Anyone with information about the burglary or the missing property is encouraged to contact Detective Joshua Moore with the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department at 706-935-2424.