Hundreds of dollars worth of tools, equipment, and personal belongings was recently stolen during burglary of a Catoosa County home, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department, the burglary occurred on Edgemond Circle sometime between Feb 28 and March 1.
The victim said he arrived home to find that someone entered his residence and shed before making off with several items.
A chainsaw, backpack blower, weed eater, and two saddles were stolen in addition to a guitars and multiple articles of jewelry, reports show.
The victim could not provide detectives with serial numbers for the missing property, but did estimate the value of the theft to be in the $1,700 range.
Anyone with information regarding the burglary or the missing property is encouraged to contact Detective Tim Busby with the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department at 706-935-2424.