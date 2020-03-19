A 12-gauge shotgun and a video game console were recently stolen from Catoosa County home after the suspect(s) broke a window in order to gain entry, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department, the incident occurred in the 200 block of Pierce Drive in Ringgold on Monday, March 2.
The victim told police he left the home around 7 a.m. that morning, and returned at approximately 5:30 p.m. to find the front door partially open.
After entering the home, the victim noticed his PlayStation 4 video gaming system was missing, as well as a Mossberg 12-gauge shotgun.
Upon arrival, Deputy James Rogers determined the offender(s) gained entry into the home by throwing a brick through a downstairs window, reports show.
Detectives were able to enter the shotgun into the National Crime Information Center database.
Anyone with information about the break-in or the missing property is encouraged to contact Detective Todd Pitts with the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department at 706-935-2424.