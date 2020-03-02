An air compressor and several other tools and equipment were stolen from a residence off Mack Smith Road in Rossville, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department, the burglary incident occurred sometime during the night of Feb. 6 or the early morning hours of Feb. 7 on Great Oaks Circle in the Green Acres Community off Mack Smith Road.
The victim told police several items were taken from her outbuilding during the night.
Around 7:50 a.m. on the morning of Feb. 7, the victim discovered that the door frame’s screws had been loosened from the wall of the outbuilding in order for the suspect(s) to gain entry, reports show.
The victim told police several items had been moved around and rummaged through in the building, but that a few specific items were missing.
An air compressor, hydraulic floor jack, battery chargers, gas can, extension cord, and Craftsman tool box with miscellaneous tools in it were among the items stolen during the incident.
The total estimated value of the stolen property is $485, reports show.
Anyone with information about the theft, potential suspects, or the missing property is encouraged to contact Detective Marvin Thompson with the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department at 706-935-2424.