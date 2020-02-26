On Tuesday, Feb. 25, the Department of Community Supervision requested the assistance of the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force, Walker County Sheriff’s Office, and LaFayette Street Crimes Unit to conducted compliance checks of active probationers.
As a result of these compliance checks, the following people were arrested:
- Caleb Marsh, 371 Keller Road, Rossville, probation violation (felony), possession of Alprazolam with intent (two counts), possession of marijuana with intent, possession of MDMA, possession of Oxycodone (over 600 pills packaged for resale were seized)
- Allen Sansing, 814 Indian Ave., Rossville, probation violation (felony), possession of methamphetamine
- Robert Heard, 814 Indian Ave., Rossville, possession of methamphetamine
- Emily Motley, 814 Indian Ave., Rossville, possession of methamphetamine
- Hailey Jones, 22 8th St., Rossville, probation violation (felony); possession of heroin
- Michael Jackson Harris, 75 Edgewood Circle, Fort Oglethorpe, possession of methamphetamine
- Michael Brooks, 148 Wendy Leigh Circle, Rossville, probation violation (felony)
- Ricky Sims, 203 West Main St., LaFayette, felony bench warrant
- Stephanie Chambers, 203 West Main St., LaFayette, probation violation (felony)
- Kenneth Dixon, 203 West Main St., LaFayette, probation violation (felony)
- William Thompson, 49 Elliot Lane, Flintstone, probation violation (felony), obstruction (misdemeanor)
- Brittany Bailey, 1564 North Long Hollow Road, Chickamauga, probation violation (felony), possession of methamphetamine