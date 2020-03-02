Four-thousand feet of wire was recently stolen from a house being renovated on Saunders Road off Ooltewah-Ringgold Road in Catoosa County, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department, the theft occurred from a property in the 2500 block of Saunders Road during the evening of Feb. 19 or the morning of Feb. 20.
The victim told deputies that between 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 19 and 8 a.m. on Feb. 20, someone entered the home through an unsecured door.
Once inside, the offender(s) made off with two rolls of Romex electrical wire from the living room area of home, reports show.
The victim stated each roll contained 2,000 feet of wire and is valued at roughly $2,000.
Anyone with information about the theft or the whereabouts of the stolen property is encouraged to contact the Detective Alan Miles with the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department at 706-935-2424.