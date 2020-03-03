More than $3,000 worth of goods was stolen from a storage unit along U.S. 41 in Ringgold, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department, the burglary occurred at the Budget Rental Storage facility at 4193 U.S. 41 in Ringgold.
Deputies were called to the scene on Feb. 19 when the victim discovered the theft; however, the victim couldn’t be certain of when the burglary actually took place.
“The complainant (victim) stated he had not been to his storage unit in approximately six months,” Deputy Deric North wrote in the report.
The victim arrived to find his lock had been removed from the unit with multiple items missing from within.
A coin collection, Maytag washing machine, HP desktop computer, and a safe were stolen during the incident, reports show.
Anyone with information regarding the burglary or the stolen property is encouraged to contact Detective Tim Busby with the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department at 706-935-2424.