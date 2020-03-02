Catoosa County detectives are investigating an armed robbery that happened at a storage facility on Meghan Heatherly Lane in Rossville on Feb. 17.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department, the incident occurred that Monday evening around 8:40 p.m. at the storage units that are located just off Mack Smith Road.
When deputies arrived, the male victim stated he was at the unit with two friends he left for a brief period of time to make a store run. While he was alone, the victim claims three men in ski masks approached him, pistol-whipped him, and robbed him at gunpoint.
The victim claimed the three men jumped him, wrestled him to the ground, and that one man struck him in the head with a handgun multiple times during the scuffle, reports show.
“As the victim was lying on the ground, two of the offenders began looking through the storage unit while the third was still holding a handgun to the victim,” Deputy Hunter Henry stated in the report. “I observed the victim having major lacerations to the side and back of his head.”
When the victim’s friend arrived back at the storage facility, they witnessed the suspects fleeing the scene.
The men said they had been gone to the store for approximately 10 minutes, and when they returned, they witnessed three men running from the storage unit and getting into a dark four-door passenger car. The suspects then erratically drove away from the scene, reports show.
In total, the suspects made off with a wallet, iPhone, keys, a money clip containing debit cards and $48 in cash, a .9-mm handgun.
An ambulance was called to the scene, but the victim refused medical attention, reports show.
The victim described the three suspects as all wearing black ski masks, but believed all three to be African-American.
Anyone with information regarding the theft, potential suspects, or the missing property is encouraged to contact Detective Tim Busby with the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department at 706-935-2424.