Nearly $1,000 worth of appliances was recently stolen from a home on Carrol Drive in Catoosa County, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department, the burglary occurred sometime either in late January or early February in the 200 block of Carrol Drive off Scruggs Road.
Deputies responded to the home on the morning of Feb. 4, at which time the victim explained that someone had broken into the home’s utility room.
The door frame and casing of the utility room was busted and the suspect(s) made off with a brand new 50-gallon water heater valued at $900, reports show.
The victim said a propane space heater was also missing from the home’s back porch, and that a ladder was left at the scene by the suspect(s) or possible someone else.
In addition to the stolen property, approximately $120 in damage was done to the utility room door frame, reports show.
Anyone with information regarding the burglary, potential suspects, or the whereabouts of the missing property is encouraged to contact Detective Doug Licklider with the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department at 706-935-2424.