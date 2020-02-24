A handgun and thousands of dollars worth of jewelry were stolen during the recent burglary of a Catoosa County residence, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department, the burglary occurred in the 300 block of Scruggs Road.
Deputies were called to the scene on Feb. 2, but the victim stated he’d been away from the home for a couple of weeks making it difficult to pinpoint when the incident occurred, reports show.
The victims arrived to find both entrances to the residence unlocked and several items missing from within the home.
Items were also missing from multiple storage buildings located behind the home, one of which had tool marks on it and visible signs of forced entry, reports show.
The stolen items include a Smith & Wesson .38-caliber handgun, multiple gold rings, outdoor equipment, a fire-resistant safe, and other miscellaneous jewelry.
The total estimated value of the stolen property exceeds $10,000.
When detectives interviewed witnesses, one neighbor claimed to see multiple subjects walking back and forth from the home to another location on nearby Peyton Lane carrying property from the home.
Anyone with information regarding the burglary, potential suspects, or the whereabouts of the stolen property is encouraged to contact Detective Daniel Thacker with the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department at 706-935-2424.