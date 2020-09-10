- Prevatt, Jeff Thomas, 49, of 1228 Vittetoe Road, Chickamauga, Ga., arrested on charge of criminal trespass.
- Kinser, Frank Ray, 62, of 301 Dogwood Lane, Fort Oglethorpe, Ga., arrested on charge of simple battery.
- Turner, Breyon Latrice, 20, of 1830 Fant Drive, Apt. H46, Fort Oglethorpe, Ga., arrested on charge of driving while license suspended/revoked.
- Hayden, Patrick Brady, 28, of 3229 Benjamin Lane, Chattanooga, Tenn., arrested on charge of reckless driving.
- Atchley, Ashley Greene, 37, of 604 James Street, Lot 94, Rossville, Ga., arrested on charge of driving without a license.
- Jew, Christina Ines, 23, of 508 Cotter Street, Ringgold, Ga., arrested on charges of driving with expired license, no proof of insurance, operating motor vehicle without registration.
- Elrod, Christopher Timothy Lee, 26, of 276 Cleve Street, Rossville, Ga., arrested on charges of DUI-Alcohol and open container.
- Moore, Karen Iva Marie, 48, of 51 Lowry Lane, Chickamauga, Ga., arrested on charges of driving while license suspended/revoked and forgery fourth degree.
Fort Oglethorpe Police Department arrest report for Sept. 4-10, 2020
