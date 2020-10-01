- Wagner, Joshuah Lee, 26, of 108 Brandon Lane, Rossville, Ga., arrested on charge of driving while license suspended.
- Camacho, Cesar, 64, of 1057 Johnson Road, Chickamauga, Ga., arrested on charges of driving with expired license, failure to maintain lane, and operating motor vehicle without registration.
- Simmons, Eltoney Montrel, 19, of 19 Hardin Road, Chickamauga, Ga., arrested on charges of driving with expired license, failure to maintain lane, required headlights, open container, and possession of marijuana less than ounce.
- Williams, Elijah Latrel, 18, of 7027 W. Highway 136, Chickamauga, Ga., arrested on charges of possession of marijuana less than ounce, and underage consumption/purchase of alcohol beverage.
- Gentry, James Alan, 42, of 932 Hurtt Road, Chickamauga, Ga., arrested on charge of theft by shoplifting.
- Mckenzie, Susan Paige, 36, of 199 Koa Blvd., Ringgold, Ga., arrested on charge of fugitive status/uniform criminal extradition act.
- Stills, Joshua Raye, 33, of 120 Chris Lane, Chickamauga, Ga., arrested on charge of driving while license suspended/revoked and possession of marijuana less than ounce.
- Garland, Natasha Christine, 23, of 1830 Fant Drive, Apt. C15, Fort Oglethorpe, Ga., arrested on charge of possession of schedule II drug(s).
- Hudnall, Brianna Sky, 23, of 362 Oklewaha Avenue, Rossville, Ga., arrested on charge of possession of schedule II drug(s).
- Worley, Stephen Wesley, 65, of 694 Kendricks Switch Road, Chickamauga, Ga., arrested on charges of DUI-Alcohol and open container.
- Downing, Amanda Lou Ann, 29, of 282 Hatfield Road, Franklin, N.C., arrested on charge of loitering and prowling.
- Leonard, Robert Tobiah, 43, of 52 Wellspring Way, Brevard, N.C., arrested on charges of loitering and prowling, and giving false name to officers.
Fort Oglethorpe Police Department arrest report for Sept. 25 to Oct. 1, 2020
