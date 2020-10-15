- Garcia, Max Alberto, 26, of 798 Aviation Drive, Fort Oglethorpe, Ga., arrested on charge of driving without a license.
- Munchel, Cody Allen, 28, of 147 Wendy Leigh Circle, Rossville, Ga., arrested on charges of driving without a license and failure to yield at stop sign.
- Garcia, Gustavo Eduardo, 28, of 3108 Dodds Avenue, Chattanooga, Tenn., arrested on charge of driving without a license.
- Jackson, Abraham Emmanuel, 47, of 727 East 11th Street, Chattanooga, Tenn., arrested on charge of fugitive status/uniform criminal extradition act.
- Dobbs, Richard Lynn, 51, of 554 Lakeview Drive, Rossville, Ga., arrested on charge of theft by shoplifting.
- Lynn, Vanassa Lynn, 34, of 601 James Street, Lot 30, Rossville, Ga., arrested on charge of theft by shoplifting.
- Lacey, Charles Wilburn, 48, of 129 Hays Street, Fort Oglethorpe, Ga., arrested on charges of driving while license suspended/revoked, no proof of insurance, and operating a vehicle without registration.
- Breneman, Erick Ray, 43, of 40 Austin Circle, Rossville, Ga., arrested on charges of possession of marijuana – less than oz., possession of prohibited drug related objects, possession of schedule I drug(s), and possession of schedule II drug(s).
- Hundley, Ashleigh Ann, 28, of 35 Noal Lane, Rossville, Ga., arrested on charge of possession of schedule II drug(s).
- Randolph, Adam Gregory, 31, of 1700 Bradt Street, Chattanooga, Tenn., arrested on charges of possession of prohibited drug related objects, possession of schedule II drug(s), and driving without a license.
- Millians, Michael Tyler, 27, of 27 Williams Lane, Rossville, Ga., arrested on charge of driving while license suspended/revoked.
- Harris, Eric Lee, 30, Homeless, of Fort Oglethorpe, Ga., arrested on charge of possession of schedule II drug(s).
- Massey, Kayla B., 25, of 1229 Birmingham Hwy., Chattanooga, Tenn., arrested on charges of possession of schedule II drug(s) and possession of prohibited drug related objects.
- Padgett, Robert Allan, 29, of 200 W. Main Street, Niota, Tenn., arrested on charges of possession of schedule II drug(s), possession of prohibited drug related objects, obstruction of officers, and driving while license suspended/revoked.
- Roden, Gail D., 44, of 140 Johnson Lane, Jasper, Tenn., arrested on charges of possession of schedule II drug(s) and possession of prohibited drug related objects.
- Ashley, Dawn Leigh, 50, of 117 Timber Knoll Drive., Apt. 53, Chattanooga, Tenn., arrested for city court sentencing.
- Stanley, Terry Lee, 55, of 713 Cloud Springs Road, Rossville, Ga., arrested on charges of DUI-Alcohol and driving while license suspended/revoked.
- Kemp Jr., Charles Bradford, 45, Homeless, Chattanooga, Tenn., arrested on charge of theft by shoplifting.
- Gaines, Keara Z, 25, of 2708 Woodside Street, Chattanooga, Tenn., arrested on charge of theft by shoplifting.
- Pankey, Austin Blake, 20, of 415 Fleetwood Drive, Rossville, Ga., arrested on charges of obstruction of officers and theft by shoplifting.
- Keasling, Lucas Wade, 21, of 4426 South Creekside Road, Apt. 2, New Palestine, Indiana, arrested on charges of DUI – Multiple substances and duty upon striking fixed object.
- Darty, James Logan, 17, of 602 Oglethorpe Ridge Lane, Fort Oglethorpe, Ga., arrested on charge of discharge of firearm on property of another.
- Eberhardt, Jaylon Alexander, 18, of 1003 Oglethorpe Ridge Lane, Fort Oglethorpe, Ga., arrested on charge of theft by receiving stolen property.
- Vaughn, Robert Daniel, 24, of 602 Oglethorpe Ridge Lane, Fort Oglethorpe, Ga., arrested on charge of discharge of firearm on property of another.
- Dennis, Gregory Douglas, 43, of 33 Polk Circle, Fort Oglethorpe, Ga., arrested on charge of criminal attempt-entering auto.
- Woody, Ann Stone, 62, of Blackfox Road, Cleveland, Tenn., arrested on charge of theft by shoplifting.
- Hensley Jr., Phillip C., 44, of 207 Spears Avenue, Chattanooga, Tenn., arrested on charges of failure to maintain lane and driving while license suspended/revoked.
- Treat, Randle Paul, 32, of 270 Ridgeway Circle, Ringgold, Ga., arrested for fugitive status.
- Roach, Robin Michelle, 41, of 15 Worm Lane, Ringgold, Ga., arrested on charge of theft by shoplifting.
- Villegas-Vasquez, Jessie, 26, of 23 Cochran Drive, Rossville, Ga., arrested on charges of terroristic threats/acts and obstruction of officers.
Fort Oglethorpe Police Department arrest report for Oct. 2-15, 2020
