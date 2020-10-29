  • Maples, Heather Brooke, 35, of 2615 Reece Street, Chattanooga, Tenn., arrested on charges of driving while license suspended/revoked and taillight requirements.
  • Taylor, Marley C., 26, of 709 Mountain View Avenue, Maryville, Tenn., arrested on charge of driving while license suspended/revoked.
  • McDaniel, Keethan, 43, of 3206 12th Avenue, Chattanooga, Tenn., arrested on charge of loitering/prowling.
  • Strusz, Chelsey Marie, 33, of N2413 850th Street, Hager City, Wisc., arrested on charge of theft by shoplifting.
  • Holland, Daniel Eugene, 22, of 300 Cherry Street, Rossville, Ga., arrested on charges of possession of marijuana less than oz., and disorderly conduct.
  • Burke, Chaffin Beverly Grace, 33, of 1860 Richmond Lane, Chattanooga, Tenn., arrested on charges of open container, operating vehicle without registration, and reckless driving.
  • McDonald, Daniel Jacob, 31, of 158 Orchard Avenue, Rossville, Ga., arrested on charge of theft by shoplifting.
  • Woods, Malik Dartez, 24, of 2712 E. Main Street, Chattanooga, Tenn., arrested on charge of driving while license suspended.

