- Maples, Heather Brooke, 35, of 2615 Reece Street, Chattanooga, Tenn., arrested on charges of driving while license suspended/revoked and taillight requirements.
- Taylor, Marley C., 26, of 709 Mountain View Avenue, Maryville, Tenn., arrested on charge of driving while license suspended/revoked.
- McDaniel, Keethan, 43, of 3206 12th Avenue, Chattanooga, Tenn., arrested on charge of loitering/prowling.
- Strusz, Chelsey Marie, 33, of N2413 850th Street, Hager City, Wisc., arrested on charge of theft by shoplifting.
- Holland, Daniel Eugene, 22, of 300 Cherry Street, Rossville, Ga., arrested on charges of possession of marijuana less than oz., and disorderly conduct.
- Burke, Chaffin Beverly Grace, 33, of 1860 Richmond Lane, Chattanooga, Tenn., arrested on charges of open container, operating vehicle without registration, and reckless driving.
- McDonald, Daniel Jacob, 31, of 158 Orchard Avenue, Rossville, Ga., arrested on charge of theft by shoplifting.
- Woods, Malik Dartez, 24, of 2712 E. Main Street, Chattanooga, Tenn., arrested on charge of driving while license suspended.
Fort Oglethorpe Police Department arrest report for Oct. 16-29, 2020
