- Coleman, Corey Travonne, 25, of 701 E. 49th Street, Chattanooga, Tenn., arrested on charges of possession/sell/purchase/manufacture of cocaine, driving with expired license, and speeding.
- Ortiz-Velasquez, Nerias, 35, of 3821 Nandena Drive, Chattanooga, Tenn., arrested on charge of driving with expired license.
- Lynn, Dakota Dale Ray, 27, of 187 Hullander Hollow Road, Ringgold, Ga., arrested on charges of criminal trespass, failure to appear, obstruction of officers, and theft by shoplifting.
- McDaniel, James Lee, 38, of 533 Old Chattanooga Valley Road, Flintstone, Ga., arrested on charges of loitering or prowling, and obstruction of officers.
Fort Oglethorpe Police Department arrest report for Nov. 6-12, 2020
